If babies change everything, that can only mean one thing: 2017 was a year of transformation for many famous couples.
Over the past 12 months, pop culture fans have witnessed dozens of Hollywood stars expand their family with the birth of a newborn.
Beyoncé will likely go down as the Queen of Instagram thanks to the way she revealed her twins Rumi and Sir Carter. As for Hoda Kotb, she completely surprised many of her fans when she called into the Today show one morning and announced that she had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy.
While there are still a few weeks to go until 2018 officially begins, we decided to celebrate many of the celebrity babies who arrived in the past 12 months.
Although it's impossible to name every special newborn, we included a few of the moms and dads who have shared baby photos on social media and documented a few of their little one's milestones.
Bow down to the Queen! The "Crazy in Love" singer and husband Jay-Z welcomed twins in 2017. They also came close to breaking the Internet when debuting their angels.
The tennis star and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She would later steal the show at the couple's romantic wedding ceremony.
On May 1, the late-night host took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy. He also would give thanks to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for handling his newborn son's health complications.
The Today show co-host surprised viewers and some of her co-hosts when she called in to announce that she had adopted a baby girl. "She's a Valentine's baby," she explained. "She is the love of my life."
Kicking off 2017 with a bang! The Grammy-winning singer welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Eissa Al Manna, on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
This year was truly unforgettable for the country singer and wife Lauren Akins. After adopting daughter Willa Gray Akins in May, the couple also welcomed Ada James Akins in August.
The hills are alive with baby fever. The MTV star and husband William Tell welcomed a baby boy in July. "He's here," the fashion designer wrote on her website. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world."
The Dancing With the Stars pro and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy on January 4. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" the couple explained to us.
Speidi's son arrived into the world on October 1. "Time is already flying by so fast. I know in a blink of an eye you will be grown up," Heidi previously shared on Instagram. "Enjoying every second I am blessed to spend with you! We are so blessed to be your parents!"
The Bachelor in Paradise star and husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed their healthy baby girl this past August. "There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes," Jade explained to E! News. "We love you, precious girl."
The reality star and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott," the proud mom shared with her followers.
The Total Divas star and her hubby Daniel Bryan welcomed a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson in May. "There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter," Brie shared with E! News. "I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling."
"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about," the country singer shared on Instagram when announcing the good news. "I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid."
The fashion designer and former MTV reality star announced her son's birth on her website this summer. "Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I'm in love," The Hills star wrote.
"Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man," the actor shared on Instagram just days after wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their baby. "#Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh ....Wifey gets the amazing Photocred."
The actress and Armie Hammer welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on January 15. "Emerging from his sister's smooches to say hello. Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!" the parents wrote on Instagram.
Cameran Eubanks/Instagram
The Southern Charm star and husband Jason Wimberly welcomed their first child in November. "My hopes for my daughter are that she is a happy, well rounded and kind human being," the new mom shared with E! News. "I hope she turns out more like my husband than me because he has less issues and is literally the best person I know."
Julia Stiles/Instagram
"I haven't worn a back pack since middle school," the new mom joked on Instagram after welcoming her first child. "Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers."
"Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world," the Million Dollar Listing star wrote on Instagram.
After months and months of waiting and watching live streams, Animal Adventure Park in New York revealed their famous giraffe welcomed her fourth child.
As for new moms like Amal Clooney, Irina Shayk, Hannah Jeter and Nikki Reed who have yet to reveal photos of their newborns, we haven't forgotten about your special arrivals.
When you're ready to share, we'll be ready to oooh and aww over your beautiful family members.
