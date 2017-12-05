Timur Emek/Getty Images
Chester Bennington had a small amount of alcohol in his system at the time of his death, a Los Angeles County Coroner's Office report obtained by E! News says.
The Linkin Park frontman—who committed suicide in July at the age of 41—also tested "presumptive positive" for ecstasy, but two additional urine tests did not detect the drug. It was concluded that Bennington was not under the influence as he died.
According to the autopsy report, authorities discovered a prescription bottle of Zolpidem, a generic Ambien, as well as a pint glass of Corona and an empty bottle of Stella Artois. Fingernail fragments were found underneath the musician's iPhone and on a bedside table, which widow Talinda Bennington told police was an anxious habit of his.
Additionally, Chester's wife relayed to authorities that he "would have suicidal ideations after consuming alcohol" and threatened to commit suicide in 2006.
It was also stated in the report that Chester was in an outpatient treatment program, and an "apparent biography" written by the singer was also found in the bedroom. A suicide note was not found, according to the report. As previously reported, Bennington's cause of death was suicide by hanging.
On July 20, 2017 law enforcement responded to a 911 call placed by Chester's housekeeper, who discovered his body at his Southern California home. Bennington's family was still in Arizona on vacation at the time, where he had just flown in from the night before.
In the months since his sudden passing, Bennington's legacy has been memorialized by fans across the world and most recently by Linkin Park. The band took the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards to accept the honor for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist.
"We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy,"Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson shared. "And remember, you guys, all of you tonight, whether you're a fan or an artist—I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got. And make Chester proud."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).