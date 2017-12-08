We're coming up on the most wonderful time of the year, and no, we're not talking about the holidays...

It's almost awards season!

Yes, the kickoff to Hollywood's craziest couple of months begins on Monday with the announcement of the 2018 Golden Globes nominations. But before we get there, it's important to take a look at the stars who are already in talks for major nods this year.

Get Out director Jordan Peele has many critics saying he'll be up for Best Motion Picture, Comedy, and even Best Director.