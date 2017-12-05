Hilary Duff on Getting Back Together With Ex Matthew Koma: ''Third Time's a Charm!''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 5:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Natasha Poly, Donatella Versace, Irina Shayk

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera Refiles for Divorce From Ryan Dorsey

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding: Everything We Know

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Hilary Duffis a big believer in second (and sometimes third) chances. 

The Younger star confirmed her and ex-boyfriend Matthew Koma's recent reconciliation during an appearance on The Talk, saying she totally understands why Selena Gomez got back together with Justin Bieber

"It's going so great," Hilary gushed about their relationship. "I mean, this is the third time that we've dated and I think that what [Gomez] says has so much merit to it."

She continued, "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" (E! News confirmed in October that Hilary and Matthew were giving it another shot five months after their first split and three moths after her brief fling with Ely Sandvik.)

Hilary Duff Through the Years

From Duff's perspective, "I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."

And as an insider recently revealed to E! News, this celebrity pair "can't get enough of each other."

"Hilary quickly went back to spending a lot of time with Matthew. They've been spending almost their entire weekends together," the insider said. "Hilary loves how effortless it is with him and that they always have a good time no matter what they're doing."

"Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back," our source explained, "they picked up right where they left off."

Could these two get any cuter? We think not! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Couples , Interviews , Apple News , The Talk , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.