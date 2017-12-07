You guys, we may have one of the greatest gifts of knowledge to give to you this holiday season...

Remember Ralphie from A Christmas Story? We're sure you do—the slightly awkward, blonde-haired, blue-eyed kid has continued to steal our hearts every time we re-watch the 1983 classic flick.

But we just found out something that's blowing our minds...He also starred in another one of our all-time favorite holiday movies: 2003's Elf!

Yes, his real name is Peter Billingsley, and he played one of the lead elves, Ming Ming, alongside Will Ferrell as Buddy.