Naya Rivera Refiles for Divorce From Ryan Dorsey

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for March Of Dimes
Naya Rivera is ready to end her marriage once again.
E! News can confirm the former Glee star has refiled for divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey.
According to court documents, Naya cites irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. In addition, the actress is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son Josey.
In the documents, Naya lists the date of separation as November 24 or one day before she was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly assaulting Ryan.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, police responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in West Virginia.
According to police, Ryan claimed that Naya struck him in the head and face. The officer saw minor injuries consistent with his statement. Ryan also showed deputies a video made during the incident.
"This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I," Ryan shared on Twitter after the drama. "This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially 'the media' please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated."
He added, "Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love."
Back in November 2016, Naya first filed for divorce from Ryan after two years of marriage. At the time, the famous pair released a joint statement and said they will "continue to be great co-parenting partners" for their son.
And this past October, E! News confirmed that the Sorry Not Sorry author was no longer moving forward with her divorce. In fact, she filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork.
"They want to make it work for the sake of their son," a source shared at the time. The Blast was the first to report the news.