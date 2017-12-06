Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Give Kris Jenner "Two Cakes to the Face" as Payback for Scamming Them
Trinity Fatu (Naomi) asked for a date night, and that's exactly what she got!
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity and her husband, Jimmy "Jon" Uso, took some time out for a much needed date night, but it's safe to say Trin wasn't expecting to be eating dinner by the neon lights at Sam's Fun City.
"I said I want romance and you brought me to an arcade," Trinity said disappointedly.
While the couple did have fun taking shots at each other during a game of laser tag, Jimmy had a different kind of fun in mind.
"Come over here. What you think about trying to get a little action up in here?" Jimmy hinted. Sadly for Jimmy, Trin was not feeling it, but she did let him down easy. "Deuces Uses!" Trin shouted before getting back to their game of tag.
Watch the LOL moment go down in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!