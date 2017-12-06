Trinity Fatu (Naomi) asked for a date night, and that's exactly what she got!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity and her husband, Jimmy "Jon" Uso, took some time out for a much needed date night, but it's safe to say Trin wasn't expecting to be eating dinner by the neon lights at Sam's Fun City.

"I said I want romance and you brought me to an arcade," Trinity said disappointedly.

While the couple did have fun taking shots at each other during a game of laser tag, Jimmy had a different kind of fun in mind.