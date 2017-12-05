Is Kenya Moore planning to expand her family?

That's the question Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are wondering after the Bravo star was photographed last month visiting a fertility clinic in Barbados.

Instead of setting the record straight once and for all, Kenya has fueled even more speculation thanks to her latest interviews.

"I absolutely want children. My husband wants children with me and we are working on it," she told E! News earlier this week. "I'm hopeful that within the year, I'll have a little one running around."

But when appearing on the Wendy Williams Show Tuesday morning, Kenya really caused some viewers to talk when faced with baby questions.