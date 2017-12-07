Ellen Tube
Ellen Tube
It's the most wonderful and giving time of the year!
For loyal viewers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the past couple of weeks have brought a wide range of emotions during the show's popular "12 Days of Giveaways" segment.
Sure, we're so happy that a bunch of strangers walked away with prizes like a free trip to Moon Palace Cancun or Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. At the same time, we can't help but be a bit envious and jealous that others walked away with presents such as $300 Ulta gift cards or $500 to Grub Hub. Could you imagine how much food that could be?!
Ultimately, millions of viewers can't stop watching on-air and online as Ellen DeGeneres generously gifts her audience with items anyone would love to have.
As 12 Days of Giveaways winds down, we decided to recognize the excited audience members who couldn't help but freak the freak out when they received gifts. Whether they jumped for joy, hugged strangers or shed a few happy tears, ticketholders brought plenty of LOL (and relatable) moments. And we swear, we really are so excited for those that walked away with a free 5-year Netflix subscription. Can we at least come over one day?
When you...score ED Ellen DeGeneres shoes and a $250 Nordstrom gift card to buy even more.
EllenTube
When you...realize you have to take all of these prizes home in your car. Oh well, too blessed to be stressed.
EllenTube
When you...may be one of a handful of guys in the audience but still walk away with all the giveaways.
EllenTube
When you...are just too overwhelmed to fathom the fact that you scored a ticket and won a trip to the Terranea Resort.
EllenTube
When you...aren't even in the audience but Ellen surprised you at home with all the giveaways.
EllenTube
When you...fear you may have a heart attack after realizing your taping is Best Buy day.
EllenTube
When you...know you're on National TV but you're too excited about the prizes you just won.
EllenTube
When you...aren't at a sporting event but are totally acting like your team just won it all.
EllenTube
When you...and your best friend realize you're getting one of each.
EllenTube
When you...realize that girls' trip to The Venetian Las Vegas is coming sooner and cheaper than you ever could have imagined.
EllenTube
When you...are an A-list celebrity and question if Ellen's gifts are better than any swag bag you've received.
EllenTube
When you...finally realize this is why Ellen wins best Talk Show Host and Talk Show year after year. Dang, you're good Ellen.
EllenTube
If it's any consolation, fans can enter online for their chance to win big. As for how you get tickets to one of these tapings, your guess is as good as ours.
Whatever you do: If you get an invite, just say yes!
The Ellen Degeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.