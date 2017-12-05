Oh, baby!
Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah made their first public appearance Monday evening since announcing they were married with a baby boy on the way. Stepping out for the One Night With the Stars Benefit at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple cradled Jordin's growing baby bump as they posed for photos.
There's no denying the singer had a glow about her when she walked the red carpet in a sophisticated black dress with lace sleeves and a detailed neckline. Dana, who is 25-years-old and an aspiring model, wore an elegant dark suit and stuck close by his wife's side throughout the night.
Just last week, Sparks and Isaiah revealed the sex of their first child together on Instagram.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
"IT'S A BOY!!!" Jordin wrote alongside a photo of her and Isaiah holding blue streamers "We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!" she continued. "@_danaisaiah's gonna have a little mini me running around! We can't wait to meet him. We love you lil man!"
The expectant parents revealed in November that they had eloped while on vacation in Hawaii with a small group of friends. "It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship," Sparks explained to People. "You know you're still individuals, but at the same time everything is about 'we' and 'us' as opposed to 'you' and 'I.'"
The American Idol alum also gushed, "I'm extremely grateful because life is nuts. This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I'm the most content I've ever been in my life."
Congratulations again, you two!
