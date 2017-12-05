Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Tennessee Retreat Can Be Yours for $3.45 Million

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Courtesy of Trulia; Nicole Kidman: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They're a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have listed their Tennessee retreat for $3.45 million, E! News can confirm.

The couple's six-bedroom, four-bathroom brick farmhouse is seated on 35 acres in Franklin, TN.

The country home, which is 5,086 square feet, features a long drive through the woods to the traditional house. The house has an open floor-plan and modern spaces with minimal color. 

The living room has a pitched vaulted ceiling. There's a stainless steel fireplace in the family room. The dining room features windows that show the house's view. There's a galley kitchen that has granite counters and stainless steel cabinets.

There's a top-floor master suite that includes a sitting room, separate bedroom, large bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level has guest bedrooms, a den and a fitness room. 

There's also a separate cottage works that could house guests or a caretaker.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

Check out the rest of the A-list duo's rural retreat...

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Exterior

The farmhouse features a brick exterior. 

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Property

The house is on 35 acres.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Exterior Backyard

There are two attached farmhouses on the property.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Living Room

The living room features vaulted ceilings.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Outdoors

The house features a patio surrounded by the woods.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Guest Room

Kidman and Urban's home features a guest room. 

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Closet

The actress and the musician both have huge walk-in closets.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

House

The home is surrounded by a wooded landscape.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Guest Room

A bedroom features a day bed and fun light fixture.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Gym

The couple had a workout room to keep their bodies in gear.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Master Suit

The master suite has a sitting room attached to the master bedroom.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Kitchen

The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Office

The couple's office is on the first floor and opens onto the spectacular grounds.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Master Bedroom

The master bedroom features airy windows.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Living Room

The sitting room features blues.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Master Bathroom

The couple has a bathroom that's fit for a king (and queen).

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Bedroom

The bedroom features muted colors.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Bathroom

The bathroom is certainly a room with a view.

Nicole Kidman, House

Courtesy of Trulia

Hallway

Wood floors line the hallway.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

