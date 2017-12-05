Ba da ba ba ba. We're lovin' this throwback.
Long before Sarah Michelle Gellar was known as Buffy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Kathryn Merteuil in Cruel Intentions, the actress appeared in a festive commercial for McDonald's.
Don't believe us? May we point you to her latest Instagram.
In a new post shared on Tuesday morning, the actress gifted her followers a clip of the '80s holiday commercial for the fast-food destination.
"#throwback #holidayedition I spy...a future vampire slayer...a future adventurous babysitter...and the future mother of #martymcfly," she captioned the video. "#throwbacktuesday #holiday."
While we sadly don't get to see any French fries or Big Macs in the clip, we do get to hear a young Sarah busting out into song with the holiday classic of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
And we'd be lying if we said we weren't intrigued by the matching outfits a majority of the actors are wearing.
Ultimately, Sarah remains in the Christmas spirit as she celebrates with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children this year.
In addition to attending 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball at the Forum this past weekend, the actress has already received her tree and experienced some snow in Southern California.
"Swinging in to the last month of the year!" she wrote on Instagram. "How is it already December?!? #endoftheyearcountdown."