Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana's Beloved Tiara at Diplomatic Reception

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana on Tuesday evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, a piece beloved by husband Prince William's late mother, while attending Queen Elizabeth II's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. Kate, who is currently expecting her third child, was spotted arriving with her husband at the royal event in London Tuesday evening. 

In the picture above, Kate can be seen with her hair in a gorgeous up-do style, with the beautiful tiara on her head.

This is the third year Kate has donned the tiara for the event. She was photographed wearing it at the 2016 and 2015 Diplomatic Receptions.

The tiara was gifted to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 on her wedding day to Prince Charles. When Middleton wore the piece in 2015, it was the first time anyone had worn the tiara since Diana's passing in 1997.

Around 1913-1914, the crown was reportedly commissioned by Queen Mary. When Mary died in 1953, the tiara was passed on to Queen Elizabeth II, who kept it until giving it to Diana in 1981.

