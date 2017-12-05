Don't expect Domhnall Gleeson to spoil any Star Wars: The Last Jedi secrets, especially those involving the royal family.

During an interview with E! News, the General Hux character remained tightlipped when asked about Prince William and Prince Harry's set visit.

E! News previously reported the royals appear in the film as Stormtroopers; however, Gleeson stayed mum on the topic.

"Look at my face just go blank. I'm not allowed to talk about anything to do with that," the actor said. "I heard they were on set, but I wasn't there that day. So, I have no idea—unless they were actually Stormtroopers while I was in a scene and nobody told me, which would be cool."