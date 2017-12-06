Could it be time to reactivate Brie Mode?!

We certainly hope so! In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie Bella gets back in the practice ring for the first time since giving birth to Birdie.

"I've literally had a baby two months ago and I feel like I haven't worked out for 20 years. I'm out of breath, out of shape and I'm just thinking to myself, ‘Oh man, this sucks,'" Brie confessed.

After taking some tumbles alongside sister, Nikki Bella, and Total Divas newbie, Nia Jax , Brie contemplated the possibility of regaining her spot on the WWE roster.