Selena Gomez Makes Her Instagram Private After Cryptic Post

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 11:17 AM

UPDATE: Selena Gomez made her Instagram public again Wednesday. She has yet to explain either decision.

Selena Gomez has made her Instagram private.

But before you start freaking out, she's still the most followed celebrity on the social media platform with 130 million followers, and if you happen to be one of them, this doesn't really affect you. 

More intriguing, however, is the reason she decided to go private in the first place...and the cryptic post she allegedly shared right before doing so.

Captured by several fan sites, SelGo took to her Instagram stories to share a part of her recent profile in Billboard.

Over the screenshot, she wrote, "Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful."

She continued, "The most 'ridiculous' part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things."

The particular portion of the article she shared was about a giant teddy bear she keeps in her home.

The portion read: "There's a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez's North Hollywood home. 'I know, I know,' says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn't quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. 'It was a gift, and at first I thought, This is so ridiculous, I can't wait until I give it away to another person.' But Gomez, 25, hasn't let go of it — yet."

The profile was originally published on Nov. 30 as a part of honoring SelGo as Woman of the Year. Last week, she shared the cover thanking the publication for the honor.

