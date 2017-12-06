"I always try and go where things feel genuine," Ventimiglia said. "I can be a fan, too, I can be a consumer, too." His first car was a hand-me-down 1987 Toyota Tercel hatchback with a stick shift that his own father taught him to drive, starting in the family driveway. But when he convinced his dad that he just had to have a Toyota Xtra Cab truck like the one Michael J. Foxdrove in Back to the Future, they turned to Kelley Blue Book to research their options.

A few new trucks and Cadillacs down the road, at 22 he was in the market for his first vintage muscle car—in fact, Jack's 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle on the show is actually his car. And he's still learning about all the info KBB has to offer to this day.

His voice a little husky from a long morning of doing press, which came after a shooting session that lasted well into the night (the scenes were set in the '90s, hence the goatee accompanying the 'stache), Ventimiglia sounded every bit the conscientious gentleman that Jack is. We certainly felt that everything was going to be OK when we talked to him, anyway.

But while he's perfectly believable as the attentive husband and invested father of three on This Is Us (as his 2017 Emmy nomination will attest to), the 40-year-old actor admits, "It's hard to live up to Jack."