"I also know that because of the chaos I created, the natural disaster I used to be, I was forced to do the kind of deep, soul-searching growth that means there will never be a next time when I find myself crying and drunk under a bridge in Chicago," she writes. "There will never be another time when I'm hiding under a hotel table calling the police because my boyfriend emotionally abused me."

And in a new interview with People, Zee previews some of the struggles we'll read in her book, like the time she attempted suicide at 21.

When she was in college, she was diagnosed with narcolepsy, where she would fall asleep in all kinds of places. She was then put on a medication, which was a tough adjustment for Zee. It was around this time that she says she began to "spiral."