Total Divas' Lana and Rusev Butt Heads When It Comes to Baby Making: "I Am Not Ready to Have Children"

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 10:08 AM

Lana is not looking to become a mom anytime soon!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Lana and hubby, Rusev, butt heads over babies. While Rusev is ready to welcome a little baby wrestler into the ring, Lana is focused on perfecting her own moves.

"I am basically not ready to have children," Lana revealed.

Rusev wasn't here for the baby talk, especially in front of their friends.

"Don't talk in front of them about this," Rusev scolded.

Lana and Nia Jax Get Into a Heated Argument on Total Divas: I Don't Play Nice!

Lana, Rusev, Total Divas

The awkward moment quickly got stranger when Lana suggested that Nia Jax carry their baby.

"If you want a child right this very second, I can have Nia carry it for me," Lana suggested.

But Nia wasn't game, making it very clear that she's not anyone's surrogate.

Rusev wasn't too keen on the idea either, calling surrogates "not medically proven."

As for the rest of the crew, it looks like they're staying out of it.

Watch the awkward moment go down in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

