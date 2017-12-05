Narcos' Miguel Ángel Silvestre Is Now Single Again

by Diana Marti | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 9:51 AM

One of Spain's once most eligible bachelor is now single again! 

That's right, Narcos' star Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Albania Sagarra have ended their relationship. 

After being noticeably absent from each other's social media, the aspiring actress addressed the relationship via her YouTube channel. 

"Well, I wanted to quickly clarify something. Now that I'm in Miami it gives the impression that I'm having a great time, but I wanted to explain that Miguel Ángel and I are not together. He's been a great friend, a teacher, when we were together we had a beautiful relationship but right now we're both living very different trajectories. He's inspired me to be a better actress, a better artist and above all a better person," she said.

"For that, I am eternally grateful. I have no type of resentment towards him; we're friends. He's friends with my father, my mother and my entire family. I love him a lot, so it's nothing. But I just wanted to clarify the situation." 

??????@miguelangelsilvestre // @c.tangana

A post shared by Albania Sagarra (@albaniasofia) on

The two started reportedly dating earlier this year, and rumors of their relationship began when the 35-year-old Velvet star shared a video on Instagram of himself alongside Sagarra as they strolled through a supermarket at 2 AM. 

