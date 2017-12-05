Chris Pratt and Chris Stapleton Perform Their Own Version of the Dirty Dancing Lift With Help From Some TV Magic

  • By
  • &

by Natasha Lubczenko | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Jackie Guerrido

Univision’s Jackie Guerrido Is Totally Meghan Markle’s Doppelgänger—See for Yourself

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson Addresses Prince Harry and Prince William's Rumored Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Chris Pratt and Chris Stapleton are now in the running for best celebrity bromance.

Pratt, who was Monday's guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, called the country music star to the stage for a duet that would be chosen by the "Wheel of Cheesy Duets," a game show-type spinning wheel that featured some of the corniest duets of all time. The choice? "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from the film Dirty Dancing.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star began the song with a smolder; Stapleton joining in soon after. The two then sang the chorus in harmony as they held hands and, fully embracing their characters, gazed into each other's eyes. And finally, upon Stapleton's request, they gave the audience just what they were looking for: the epic lift that Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey made famous in the 1987 film.

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Chris Pratt, Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC

"One more time. I am Jennifer Grey!" said Stapleton after their first attempt had failed.

A hesitant Pratt made some progress on the second attempt, but still no success—Until the third time, that is, when Pratt "miraculously" managed to get the Grammy-winning star up in the air.

This isn't the first time these two friends have sang together. Earlier in the show, Pratt revealed how he and Stapleton performed a duet at one of the singer-songwriter's Nashville concerts back in October and that it was "really fun."

Thankfully, we got to witness their reunion on national television.

Chris Pratt's Hottest Pics

Pratt was the first of the star-studded guest hosts to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel this week while he spends time with his 7-month-old son, Billy, who is recovering from a second successful heart surgery. Other hosts will include Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.

To see how Pratt managed to completely lift Stapleton above his head, watch the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.