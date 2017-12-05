Chris Pratt and Chris Stapleton are now in the running for best celebrity bromance.

Pratt, who was Monday's guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, called the country music star to the stage for a duet that would be chosen by the "Wheel of Cheesy Duets," a game show-type spinning wheel that featured some of the corniest duets of all time. The choice? "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from the film Dirty Dancing.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star began the song with a smolder; Stapleton joining in soon after. The two then sang the chorus in harmony as they held hands and, fully embracing their characters, gazed into each other's eyes. And finally, upon Stapleton's request, they gave the audience just what they were looking for: the epic lift that Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey made famous in the 1987 film.