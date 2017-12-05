BACKGRID
Beyoncé and Jay-Z seem to be pros when it comes to turning a scandal into, well, birthday lemonade.
The star-studded couple was spotted out and about in New York City Monday night in honor of the Grammy-winning rapper's 48th birthday. The stylish pair stepped out in chic ensembles, the songstress sporting a checkered dress with floral appliqués and a blue fur stole while her husband rocked a maroon suit and gold necklaces.
The two musical stars headed downtown to the movies where, according to a source, they saw Woody Allen's crime drama, Wonder Wheel.
Per the insider, the lovebirds were "upbeat" and "friendly" as they headed out after the movie. The two were clearly in a good mood as they managed to poke fun at themselves thanks to a well-timed elevator ride.
Photographers met the two stars as the doors on an elevator opened for them to walk out onto the street. However, according to video from TMZ, Jay-Z asked their bodyguard to get out of the elevator as the two quickly posed for the cameras, a clear reference to Jay-Z's infamous elevator fight with Solange Knowles after the 2014 Met Gala.
"Hurry up. C'mon up—get it," the rapper instructed photogs, urging them to get the shot before the two ultimately exited and headed for their car.
While the trio never explained the specific reason for their elevator scuffle, which subsequently leaked and went viral at the time, a rep for the family released a statement saying they had "worked through" their issues. "Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred" and "acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public," the statement read. The three publicly vowed to move forward as a "united family."
Years later, Jay-Z addressed the scandal in his 2017 track, "Kill Jay-Z," rapping, "You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benét."
"Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don't even know what else to say / N---a, never go Eric Benét."
In a true full-circle moment, the "baddest girl in the world" was back by his side—in an elevator yet again.