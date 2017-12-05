Beyoncé and Jay-Z seem to be pros when it comes to turning a scandal into, well, birthday lemonade.

The star-studded couple was spotted out and about in New York City Monday night in honor of the Grammy-winning rapper's 48th birthday. The stylish pair stepped out in chic ensembles, the songstress sporting a checkered dress with floral appliqués and a blue fur stole while her husband rocked a maroon suit and gold necklaces.

The two musical stars headed downtown to the movies where, per a source, they saw Woody Allen's crime drama, Wonder Wheel. According to another insider, the couple rented out the theater for themselves and a few close friends. Since Jay-Z is currently on tour, they didn't want to do anything too crazy.