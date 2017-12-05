After being accused of sexually assaulting three women in the early 2000s, Danny Masterson has been fired from Netflix's The Ranch.

"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch," a Netflix spokesperson told E! News via a statement. "Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him."

Masterson released the following statement following the termination:

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch," he wrote. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one."

The statement continued, "In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I've worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so."