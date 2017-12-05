After being accused of rape by singer Timothy Heller, Melanie Martinez has spoken out.

The Voice contestant tweeted the following statement on Tuesday:

"I am horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller," the season three competitor wrote.

Martinez then went into the history of her former friendship with Heller.

"What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time," she continued. "We came into each other's lives as we were both starting our careers as artists, and we tried to help each other. We both had pain in dealing with our individual demons and the new paths we were forging, but I truly felt we were trying to lift each other up."

She also stated, "She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always."

Heller tweeted her accusation on Monday and named Martinez as the perpetrator.

"When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn't going to make the abuser," she wrote. "But I think it's important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez."