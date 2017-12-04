Some songs you can't get out of your head or off your Spotify playlist.

As the end of the year quickly approaches, Spotify has decided to reveal 2017's biggest artists, albums, songs and trends.

One specific category, however, may leave you totally shocked.

When looking at the most streamed tracks of the year, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's collaboration of "Despacito" didn't take the top spot regardless of how many times you heard it on the radio or at a party. Instead, the winner is Ed Sheeran with his smash-hit single "Shape Of You."

The song surpassed Drake's "One Dance" by becoming the most popular song ever on Spotify with more than 1.4 billion streams. Impressive, right?