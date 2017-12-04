Does someone smell a rat?

On Monday, Internet looky-loos were quick to comment on Kim Kardashian's Instagram with a slew of rat emojis soon after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an Instagram image of her taking a pic at art exhibit which featured a wax figure of her naked husband, Kanye West, laying on a bed next to wax figure of naked Taylor Swift from the now-infamous "Famous" video.

Along with Instagram (which clearly shows the wax Taylor and Kanye), Kim simply wrote caption "famous."

But many online thought there was nothing simple about the move, which shows the breasts of the fake Taylor.

Many of Swift's loyal fans responded to Kim's post with rat emojis, while others explained in the comments that snakes (a symbol for Taylor from her new album Reputation) eat rats (their symbol for Kim).