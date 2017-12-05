You're Doing It Wrong: No-Fuss Hair Extensions

If you want longer hair, there are two ways to go about it: You can nurture your tresses with vitamins and hair-care until it gets longer, which can take months or years, or invest in extensions that can take you from Anna Wintour to Pocahontas hair in mere minutes.

When you're beauty obsessed, extensions sound perfect. They allow you to play with the length of your hair without doing anything permanent. Just take Kylie Jenner, who quickly built a reputation from her willingness to try just about anything related to beauty, including teal highlights, a lime green tresses and every length between a bob and mermaid-level hair.

This is why we weren't surprised when her hairstylist, Johnathan Columbini, revealed halo extensions as a quick and easy way to add length during the holidays. With clients like Kylie, Ariel Winter and Kendall Jenner, he's used extensions more than a few times.