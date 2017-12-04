Supermodel Coco Rocha enlisted her daughter Ioni Conran to make a very special announcement: she's pregnant with baby No. 2!
This afternoon, the 29-year-old, who was all gussied up to attend The Bloomberg 50 Celebration at Gotham Hall in NYC on Monday night, posted an Instagram in which she wrote, "Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2."
In the too-cute video, Coco stands in a ball gown as her excited daughter pops out from behind her skirt to tell fans she's going to be a big sister.
The 2-year-old yells, "Surprise! There's a baby in mommy's tummy!"
The video is taken in the colorful home of the model and her husband, British muralist James Conran, in Westchester, New York.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Bloomberg
James also shared another video announcement of the news on his Twitter featuring his social media star daughter, who has amassed over 60K Instagram followers in her young life.
In the black and white Twitter video, Ioni says, "There's a baby in mommy's tummy!"
On March 28, 2015, the couple welcomed their first daughter after five years of marriage.
"James and I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl, Ioni James Conran!," she tweeted with a picture of their child sleeping in the hospital. "#Ioniconran"
The new dad added, "And then 2 became 3! Coco and I are so excited to be joined by our sweet baby girl….#BabyConran has come a long way but her biggest journey is about to begin."
With the couple's first child, the pair posted a video to their Instagram accounts showing a CGI-version of Coco (and her baby bump) rotating like a doll inside a music box. In a joint statement, the pair wrote that they, "are absolutely thrilled to announce that after 4 years of marriage we are expanding our family and expecting our first child spring of 2015!"
Looks like they wanted to have a little more life in their second baby announcement!
Coco and James, who are devout Jehovah's Witnesses, married in 2010.
Coco previously told Dujour magazine, "My faith is everything."
The model has said that she has been unwilling to sacrifice her values for the sake of fashion.
"In the beginning, the clients would say, ‘This is too much,' but over time, the ones I liked kept working with me," she told the mag. 'They'd say, ‘It's not too much. Coco can still be Coco. She still gives 100 percent when she's on a photo shoot.' It's just my boobs aren't out. And I don't have a cigarette in my hand, and I'm not making out with a guy. And it's all fine if you want to do that. I don't judge. My besties do Victoria's Secret. I just don't do it."