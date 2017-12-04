Supermodel Coco Rocha enlisted her daughter Ioni Conran to make a very special announcement: she's pregnant with baby No. 2!

This afternoon, the 29-year-old, who was all gussied up to attend The Bloomberg 50 Celebration at Gotham Hall in NYC on Monday night, posted an Instagram in which she wrote, "Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2."

In the too-cute video, Coco stands in a ball gown as her excited daughter pops out from behind her skirt to tell fans she's going to be a big sister.

The 2-year-old yells, "Surprise! There's a baby in mommy's tummy!"

The video is taken in the colorful home of the model and her husband, British muralist James Conran, in Westchester, New York.