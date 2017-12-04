E!'s Carissa Culiner Shares First Photos of Her Newborn Son

2017 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo
Look at the head of hair on that cutie pie!
The co-host of E!'s Daily Pop Carissa Culiner is sharing the first photos of her newborn son, Chase Jackson Culiner, with the world. The photos show the new mom doting on her bundled-up baby boy.
On Friday, Carissa and her husband of two years, Shanon Culiner, announced that they'd welcomed their first child on Nov. 30.
The day after giving birth, the host told E! News, "Chase arrived last night at 9:48p - 9lbs 13oz, 23 inches and a full head of hair! Both of us are doing great!"
When your life is like a movie... ?? pic.twitter.com/QabDkFNfGB— Carissa Culiner (@CarissaCuliner) June 1, 2017
Carissa had revealed live on the show in June that she was pregnant.
The pair, who were married on June 3, 2015, also announced the big news on social media on June 1 via a fun-filled Knocked Up parody photo.
During her pregnancy, Carissa often received mom tips from celebrity mothers such as Alexa PenaVega, Jessie James Decker and Jillian Michaels who appeared on Daily Pop.
"I can't believe all of the advice and tips I got from our @edailypop guests on and off camera," she wrote on Instagram last month. "They may be Hollywood stars, but they're also just moms and dads."
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.