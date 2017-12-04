In Hollywood, there always seems to be a reason to throw a party.

When it comes to festive holiday parties, producer Jennifer Klein's annual holiday bash is the hot ticket! This year was no different, as stars flocked to Klein's Brentwood home on Saturday, Dec. 2 to eat, drink and get their groove on. E! News has the scoop on who turned up to close out 2017 in style at this year's soiree.

How to Get Away With Murder's on-screen and real life couple (however elusive these two may be off set), Liza Weil and Charlie Weber, attended the soiree together and were not at all trying to hide their affection for each other. An eyewitness tells E! News that the Weil and Weber "held hands wherever they went at the party and were sneaking in kisses whenever they could."

Our insider also said Weil and Weber were later spotted having a private moment together watching guests boogie down to a Rihanna song while the pair kept warm and "cuddled up on the couch outside."