Top Chef's Gail Simmons Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Claire Foy, Matt Smith

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Engaged for Her Birthday?

Hollywood Celeb Vacation Buddies

Gail Simmons

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Top Chef's Gail Simmons has got a bun in the oven!

A rep for Simmons confirmed to People that the Top Chef judge is pregnant with her second child.  In a statement, Simmons and husband Jeremy Abrams said, "We are thrilled that a sibling is on the way for our daughter Dahlia Rae, who is almost 4."

The celebrity chef and her music executive husband wed in a picturesque ceremony that was featured in Martha Stewart's back in 2008, before welcoming their first daughter in December 2014.

Throughout her first pregnancy, Simmons admitted to People that it was a total breeze. "I really can't complain. It's been amazing," she said at the time. "I feel great and I have lots of energy. I still have a few months left, and then the actual parenting begins!"

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

And pregnancy isn't slowing this successful celeb down. Simmons will continue to promote her new cookbook, Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, which was released this October.

Luckily, the mom-to-be will be able to take a much needed break from her judging duties, as filming has ended for the fifteenth season of Top Chef.

Viewers can catch Simmons, along with host Padma Lakshmi and co-judges Tom Colicchio and Graham Elliot, when the "biggest, most epic installment" of Top Chef premieres Friday, December 7 on Bravo.

Congratulations, Gail!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Chef , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.