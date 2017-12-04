Kendall Jenner Is Seriously Ripped in Rocky-Inspired Love Advent Calendar

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 3:07 PM

Kendall Jenner is working up a sweat for Love.

For day four of the magazine's advent calendar, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shows off her boxing moves, à la Rocky Balboa. We first see Kendall, dressed up in Adidas gear, drink some raw eggs before training.

Then she hits the gym and works on her moves and shows off her incredible abs. But Kendall doesn't just play Rocky, she also steps into character to play his leading lady, Adrian.

A description of the Phil Poynter video on YouTube reads, "Inspired by the Basic Instinct video from Love Advent 2016, Kendall wanted to do something cinematic." So she was asked to play both Rocky and Adrian.

Kendall Jenner Feels ''So Targeted'' After Home Break-Ins and Stalkers ''Every Single Day'' on KUWTK

The description continues, "She boxes with her personal trainer Rob Piela owner of Gotham Gym who was on set to work with her on."

Love also posted a clip of the video on Instagram with the caption, "On the 4th day of Christmas, the wonderful @kendalljenner plays the role of both Rocky Balboa and his wife Adrian #STAYSTRONG
'When you get asked to shoot the advent calendar, it's highly flattering. It's a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self and always a good time,' says Kendall, on being a part of #LOVEADVENT."

Watch the video above to see Kendall in action!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

