She's got that pregnancy glow!
Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Miranda Kerr stepped out to promote her KORA Organics line at Sephora in Santa Monica on Dec. 3. This marks her first public appearance since she revealed she's expecting baby No. 2.
For the beauty event, the beauty donned a kicky white (and loose) A-line dress, silver heels and a jean jacket. The dress wasn't form fitting, so fans could only glimpse a peek at her tiny bump, but the star was all smiles, just drinking bottled water at the event, reveals an insider.
The 34-year-old supermodel is expecting her first child with Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel, whom she wed in May.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Miranda Kerr
Kerr also shares custody of 6-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.
"Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family," a family spokesperson told E! News on Nov. 15
Miranda and Evan tied the knot in May in front of 45 family members and friends. The mom-to-be "has always wanted more children" and "can't wait to give Flynn a sibling," a source reveals to E! News. "Miranda and Evan are doing well as a couple. They have a good balance together."
For her wedding, Miranda wore custom dress by Dior's artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and a pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones.
"Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress. When I was young, my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good,'" the supermodel told Vogue. "I was like, 'OK, Nan.'"
She's also gushed about how her friendship with Spiegel bloomed into love.
"He's just a really kind person—very genuine, very authentic. I really appreciate that about him. And also, he's very intelligent," the Australian model once told E! News. "We started out as friends, and eventually, it developed into more."