She's got that pregnancy glow!

Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Miranda Kerr stepped out to promote her KORA Organics line at Sephora in Santa Monica on Dec. 3. This marks her first public appearance since she revealed she's expecting baby No. 2.

For the beauty event, the beauty donned a kicky white (and loose) A-line dress, silver heels and a jean jacket. The dress wasn't form fitting, so fans could only glimpse a peek at her tiny bump, but the star was all smiles, just drinking bottled water at the event, reveals an insider.

The 34-year-old supermodel is expecting her first child with Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel, whom she wed in May.