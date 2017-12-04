Selena Gomez Wore 6 Outfits in a Day—What's Your Favorite?

Selena's day of fashion comes just on the heels of...well...a lot. Last week, the star was announced as Billboard's Woman of the Year.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I've been given in my career," she said while accepting her speech. "I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply...I've never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry."

The week before, she performed for the first time since her kidney transplant at the AMAs. And, rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, after her breakup with The Weeknd.

Now, she's walking down the London streets with grace and style—a testament to her resiliency and beauty.

