Selena Gomez Wore 6 Outfits in a Day—What's Your Favorite?

The London fog isn't keeping Selena Gomez from shining.
Today, the star stunned in a rapid-fire sequence of high-fashion ensembles during a press tour in London. Within 24 hours, we spotted five holiday-worthy dresses, two pairs of must-have sunglasses, three lipsticks (including a bold red hue she wore with three of the six looks) and five pairs of statement shoes that will make you look twice. Scrolling through the "Bad Liar" singer's picks will make you want to ask Santa for a new wardrobe.
Although her frocks grab our attention, there was one commonality among all of her looks: her texturized platinum cut. The casual style pairs with everything, from her prairie-inspired custom Coach outfits to her rocker-like ensembles to her romantic, feminine twists. Sure, we were surprised when she debuted the new look during the 2017 American Music Awards, but it's clearly working for her by adding an edgy pizzazz to her fashion looks—it was worth the nine hours it took to create.
Selena's day of fashion comes just on the heels of...well...a lot. Last week, the star was announced as Billboard's Woman of the Year.
"I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I've been given in my career," she said while accepting her speech. "I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply...I've never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry."
The week before, she performed for the first time since her kidney transplant at the AMAs. And, rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, after her breakup with The Weeknd.
Now, she's walking down the London streets with grace and style—a testament to her resiliency and beauty.
Join the star's fashion parade by scrolling through her looks below!
While it appears that Selena Gomez is trying new things (like the platinum blond tresses she debuted at the American Music Awards), the "Bad Liar" singer told Vogue, that her custom Coach dress at the British Fashion Awards is "still in my comfort zone, but I've loved being able to explore. A lot has kind of happened in the last year, and I'm enjoying wrapping it up in a way where I just feel it is exciting and fresh."
With prairie-inspired knee-high boots—a clearly loved style for star—a sheer black dress with red accents (also made by Coach), vintage circular frames and texturized hair, Selena is giving us major Courtney Cobain vibes.
Billboard's Woman of the Year just may take home the title of "Best Dressed of the Season" after today's rapid-fire of fashion. The star demonstrates how to transition your favorite sleeveless dress into fall by layering her black Proenza Schouler frock over a basic white long-sleeve shirt. And, to make the outfit pop, she adds Kate Young for Tura sunglasses and bold red lip.
The singer gives us a romantic twist on her edgy wardrobe in an Isabel Marant asymmetrical dress with floral print, paired with Mansur Gavriel red shoes. Pro tip: Matching a colorful shoe with a statement lip is a sure way to create an attention-grabbing ensemble.
The Instagram sensation ditches the long and flowing dresses for this Cushnie et Ochs off-the-shoulder, body con dress. For some contrast, she pairs the minidress with Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie Slide.
Are bras overrated? According the singer, they just might be. Selena ditches the bra, wearing a semi-sheer black turtleneck, short and a patterned coat by Fay Brand.
