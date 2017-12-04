Juanes Announces 2018 North American Amarte Tour Dates with Mon Laferte

by Diana Marti | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 11:55 AM

Juanes, Mon Laferte

Juanes

Juanes and Mon Laferte may be coming to a city near you!

The Colombian superstar announced on Monday that he and the "Tu Falta de Querer" star will be heading out on tour in 2018 with special guest Caloncho

Juanes' 2017 album Mis Planes Son Amarte received two new awards and brought him to a total of 25 combined Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

The tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 8.

2017 Latin Grammys: Red Carpet Fashion

Most recently Laferte's album La Trenza received an impressive five Latin Grammy nominations and she took home the award for "Best Alternative Song." 

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2017: Portrait Studio

Juanes' 2018 North American "Amarte Tour" Dates:

Friday, April 20, 2018  Orlando, FL  Amway Center

Saturday, April 21, 2018  Miami, FL  AmericanAirlines Arena

Friday, April 27, 2018  New York, NY  The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Saturday, April 28, 2018  Boston, MA  Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, April 29, 2018  Toronto, ON  Massey Hall

Tuesday, May 01, 2018  Chicago, IL  Rosemont Theatre

Thursday, May 03, 2018  Dallas, TX  The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, May 04, 2018  Houston, TX  Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sunday, May 06, 2018  San Antonio, TX  Freeman Coliseum

Wednesday, May 9, 2018  El Paso, TX   El Paso County Coliseum

Friday, May 11, 2018  Phoenix, AZ  Comerica Theatre

Saturday, May 12, 2018  Los Angeles, CA  The Forum

Wednesday, May 16, 2018  San Diego, CA  Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Friday, May 18, 2018  San Jose, CA  City National Civic

Saturday, May 19, 2018  Las Vegas, NV  The Pearl at The Palms

Sunday, May 20, 2018  Temecula, CA  Pechanga Theatre

We can't wait!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
