Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Engaged for Her Birthday?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 4:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Claire Foy, Matt Smith

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, WAGS 305

Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Throw a Launch Party to Celebrate Their New Clothing Line on WAGS L.A.

Kendall Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1409

Kendall Jenner Feels ''So Targeted'' After Home Break-Ins and Stalkers ''Every Single Day'' on KUWTK

Isn't she lucky?!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been going strong for one year, but could they be headed down the aisle soon? The singer turned 36 on Dec. 2 and was flashing what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand. 

No official engagement announcement has been made but she is "happy with Sam," a source tells E! News. Britney wasn't the only one celebrating her birthday this weekend. Another famous couple jetted off to Cabo for some birthday festivities. 

The Rewind With Britney Spears

Find out who in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Britney Spears , Kate Hudson , Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan Tatum , Couples , Birthdays , Kristen Bell , Dax Shepard , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.