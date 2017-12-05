The Crown is one of the most glamorous and visually stunning shows on TV. There's no question about it and it looks like season two continues the grand tradition set by season one.

Starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II (it's her last time with the crown on her head, you better cherish it), season two of Netflix's award-winning royal period drama continues the drama around the world's most famous monarchy. Doctor Who's Matt Smith returns as the restless Prince Philip as the monarchy faces new challenges in an ever-changing world.