When the boys are away, the girls will play. Well, not exactly.

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Michelle Quick is struggling to cope with being apart from her hubby, Brian Quick, after he left L.A. to go play for the Washington Redskins.

Good thing she has fellow WAG, Dominique Penn, to lean on!

"When the boys are gone, the girls kinda unite. Everyone's going through the same thing, different place, different city. So, it's good to have that kind of support," Michelle lamented.

After pouring up some drinks, Dominique wanted to know how Michelle was doing.