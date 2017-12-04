Anna Faris Files Response to Chris Pratt Divorce Papers

And it sounds like their divorce details were worked out ahead of time.

A source tells E! News, "They are both ready to move on with their lives. They worked everything out and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon."

One insider also told us Friday that that everything between Chris and Anna is "super amicable" and that they're "trying to do what's best for Jack."

Anna and Chris announced their separation in early August. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," Chris wrote on his Facebook. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."