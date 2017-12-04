Rachel Lindsay may no longer be The Bachelorette, but she still has some words of wisdom for the next person to hand out the roses.
While attending KIIS FM's 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with fiancé Bryan Abasolo, Lindsay revealed what she thinks Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. should keep in mind this season.
"We're just like be yourself," the Dallas attorney said. "You can't go wrong with that."
Abasolo also advised Luydendyk to "put your heart on your sleeve."
"Just lay it out there," he added. "Get those emotions out of everybody and make the most out of every relationship you have with each woman."
Clearly, the advice worked for these two. After sorting through several suitors, Lindsay received a proposal from Abasolo on the season finale in Rioja, Spain.
In addition to giving Luyendyk advice, the couple talked about their recent engagement party in Malibu, California. The two celebrated their plans to tie the knot with several Bachelor alumni, including Dean Unglert, Danielle Lombard, Iggy Rodriguez and Alexis Waters. Lindsay's adorable pup Copper was also in attendance.
With the holidays approaching, the two also talked about their upcoming Christmas plans. Lindsay said she's celebrating the season in her fiance's hometown of Miami.
"I'm spending Christmas with his family, and I'm excited. I'm excited to see all of the Colombian traditions. I know it's going to be fun."
Watch the video to hear them talk about their advice for Luydendyk, their several engagement parties and their Christmas plans.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.