Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Fergie made her presence known at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE L.A. Gala.
Inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday night, the 42-year-old "Hungry" singer was seated at the head table between Armie Hammer and Tom Ford, who was being honored at the annual gala. Throughout the evening, an eyewitness tells E! News exclusively Fergie appeared in high spirits while socializing with her fellow tablemates, including Elizabeth Chambers and Isla Fisher.
Armie, who played Hutton Morrow in Tom's 2016 drama Nocturnal Animals, later appeared onstage to present the director with the Hero Award. At first, it appeared as if Fergie was part of his shtick when she walked onstage to interrupt him. However, it confused a few attendees.
Initially, at least, Tom's introduction went swimmingly. "I am grateful to be here supporting Trevor and what they are doing for young people in the LGBTQ community," Armie said. "I am here tonight to talk about a man whose life embodies what it means to change perceptions, to shadow stereotypes and provide a new perspective of hope." Before the actor could continue, he had to pause to introduce the singer. "Oh, yes!" Armie said. "Ladies and gentleman, Fergie!"
As Fergie made her way to the stage, Armie looked "surprised" and stepped aside, a guest said—and the night only got weirder from there. "No, I'm not Fergie; I am actually Armie Hammer. Thank you. I am going to win at the Academy Awards. Thanks!" the singer joked. "So, this is unexpected, and in typical Tom Ford style, I think he would love that—if he was here." People politely clapped as her jokes fell flat, as Tom's presence at the gala wasn't exactly a surprise. Unfazed, a rambling Fergie said, "They really love you. They do! They really love you!"
"But, uh, Tom Ford is here. He's here on this bag. He's here on this amazing T-shirt, mock-style, long-sleeve shirt and fabulous skirt and pumps. But, he's also here as a person. And the thing is, behind all the Tom Ford life, which I thrive to get—I was really embarrassed that I didn't have Tom Ford makeup in my bag, by the way; so shaming—he is a person of compassion," she said in between inexplicable pauses. "He's a director. He loves to see people's feelings and listen."
With all eyes on her, Fergie told the audience, "This is not a shameless promotion; I have a lot of shame. Uh, I have a new song called 'A Little Work,' and I have a version that has alternate verses. And so, shamelessly—no! Shame! With shame!—I promote the Target version that has these bonus tracks with the alt verses. Um...these are the alt versus. Because honestly, just sitting there with you tonight, Tom Ford—purse-bag man, the myth, the legend—it made me think of that. These are the ones that might not be heard by all, but they will be heard by you."
Fergie then proceeded to sing a few lines from "A Little Work," off her sophomore album, Double Dutchess. "You think you know me, but you don't know me / They don't know nothing but easy roads / If I could show you them, imagine my soul / You'd probably say I'm crazy / I'm hungry and angry and lonely inside / Walk through the trenches, I've been through the fire / We all will fall and rise again to the call," she sang from the stage. "We're all just a little a bit broken / We're all just a little bit hurt / We've all got wounds half-open / We all can use a little work."
After Fergie finished her impromptu performance, the singer joked, "I'm still Armie Hammer, and this is the first time I've ever sang for you guys in my life. And now I'm going for my Tony!" (A guest said Armie made "hilarious faces" and tried not to laugh, although he looked shocked.)
"Thank you so much!" she said, stilling pretending to be Armie. "Welcome, everybody, Fergie!" Armie stepped up to the microphone and made the best of the odd situation, joking with the audience, "If I had a nickel for every time that I was confused with Fergie...By the way, Fergie!"
Fergie exited the stage and took her seat beside Tom, who greeted her with a kiss on both cheeks. Armie then proceeded to list Tom's career achievements, both as a director and as a fashion designer. "Tom is truly a gifted man and is refreshingly grounded; this I can confirm. His confidence and strength are an example to us all. He is a role model, an inspiration and a luminary lighting the way for others to follow," he said. "It is my great pleasure to introduce and invite to the stage this year's Trevor Project Hero honoree. Please welcome Mr. Tom Ford."
In his acceptance speech, Tom called Armie "one of the most evolved men" he knows. "Armie is so comfortable with himself that he is one of the truly—truly!—one of the most empathetic men that I know," he gushed. "Really, thank you. Our friendship means a lot to me. Thank you."
After Tom took his seat, it was time for the night's final performance. However, Shoshannah Bean walked offstage so the technical crew could address some sound issues. During that time, Fergie jumped out of her seat and got onstage, unscripted, mystifying the crowd a second time.
Fergie then led the audience in a sing-along of "A Little Work."
"You don't know the other part, but that's cool, though," Fergie told them. "But you will!"
"Just, I guess, with full shame or no shame, I don't know, get it on iTones…iTones? That's a new one. iTunes," Fergie continued. "Anyway, just get it if you want. You know what? Listen if you want. If you like it, listen, if you don't—don't! But it's a song that is really personal to me and...Give it up for Tom Ford! Trevor Project! This project. I wasn't even planned to speak tonight, but I guess I can't stand it when everyone else is up here singing. Um, but this project really means so much to me. I mean, honestly, reading about the suicide, uh, percentage and—" Before she could finish, a voice came over the loudspeaker and said, "Ladies and gentlemen, the unpredictable Fergie." The voice then reintroduced Bean to the stage. "Anyway, thank you, Trevor Project," Fergie just before her microphone was shut off. "I'm really serious about that."
"Give it up for Fergie," the disembodied voice said as she walked away. "Shoshannah is back!"
Elizabeth and Isla "were loving it," according to a guest. "They were laughing and taking video. Their eyes were also wide, clearly shocked, and based on their reactions it made Fergie's stage appearances seem that much more of an impulse on her part." They weren't the only ones amused. According to the guest, "Everyone was genuinely surprised by how Fergie was acting."