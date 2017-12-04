As Fergie made her way to the stage, Armie looked "surprised" and stepped aside, a guest said—and the night only got weirder from there. "No, I'm not Fergie; I am actually Armie Hammer. Thank you. I am going to win at the Academy Awards. Thanks!" the singer joked. "So, this is unexpected, and in typical Tom Ford style, I think he would love that—if he was here." People politely clapped as her jokes fell flat, as Tom's presence at the gala wasn't exactly a surprise. Unfazed, a rambling Fergie said, "They really love you. They do! They really love you!"

"But, uh, Tom Ford is here. He's here on this bag. He's here on this amazing T-shirt, mock-style, long-sleeve shirt and fabulous skirt and pumps. But, he's also here as a person. And the thing is, behind all the Tom Ford life, which I thrive to get—I was really embarrassed that I didn't have Tom Ford makeup in my bag, by the way; so shaming—he is a person of compassion," she said in between inexplicable pauses. "He's a director. He loves to see people's feelings and listen."

With all eyes on her, Fergie told the audience, "This is not a shameless promotion; I have a lot of shame. Uh, I have a new song called 'A Little Work,' and I have a version that has alternate verses. And so, shamelessly—no! Shame! With shame!—I promote the Target version that has these bonus tracks with the alt verses. Um...these are the alt versus. Because honestly, just sitting there with you tonight, Tom Ford—purse-bag man, the myth, the legend—it made me think of that. These are the ones that might not be heard by all, but they will be heard by you."

Fergie then proceeded to sing a few lines from "A Little Work," off her sophomore album, Double Dutchess. "You think you know me, but you don't know me / They don't know nothing but easy roads / If I could show you them, imagine my soul / You'd probably say I'm crazy / I'm hungry and angry and lonely inside / Walk through the trenches, I've been through the fire / We all will fall and rise again to the call," she sang from the stage. "We're all just a little a bit broken / We're all just a little bit hurt / We've all got wounds half-open / We all can use a little work."