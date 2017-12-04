While it's unclear if the actress let a stylist take a scissor to her real locks or if this is the result of an expertly styled wig, fans are nonetheless reacting to her bold new look.

"Is there any look she can't rock?" one fan questioned on Lively's Instagram post of the pixie. "Love this look on you!!!" another opined.

This role certainly presents a change from Lively's expertly styled red carpet ensembles. Last month, Lively sparked headlines when she was spotted on set in Dublin sporting a disheveled shag and dirty jacket, requiring fans to do a double take yet again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively's character adopts the identity of an assassin in her quest to discover who murdered her family, which could explain her changing looks.

Whatever the case, Lively has our attention. While we wait for the film's release, slated for 2019, take a look at more star-studded hair transformations below: