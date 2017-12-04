Saint West and Reign Disick Have a Joint "Monster Mash"-Themed Birthday Party

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Sheds Her Blond Hair for Dramatic The Rhythm Section Transformation: See Her Dark New Look

ESC: Must Do Monday, Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland's On-Set Hairstylist Uses This $8 Dry Shampoo

It's been non-stop parties for the Kardashians recently!

After throwing a cherry blossom-themed shower for baby No. 3 last month, Kim Kardashian and the fam had a "Monster Mash"-themed second birthday Sunday for Saint West, who turns 2 years old Tuesday, and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick, who turns 3 years old Dec. 14.

Kim took to Snapchat to share images from the fun-filled and festive afternoon of activities, filled with ice skating, tubing, and a visit from Santa Claus—fake snow and all.

The get-together even featured elaborate and individual Monsters, Inc. birthday cakes for each boy. Saint's cake had Mike Wazowski on it, while Reign's cake had the James P. Sullivan character fixed atop of it. Too sweet!

Check out the party pics...

Kim Kardashian's ''Tea for 3'' Baby Shower

Saint West, Reign Disick, birthday party, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Get Their Skate On

The kiddos get their skate on and the wintery bash on Sunday night.

Saint West, Reign Disick, birthday party, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Nick of Time

Old St. Nick appears to be hanging out in the sun and fun of California.

Saint West, Reign Disick, birthday party, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Snow Time

The fam had an icy time using candy-shaped inner tubes for sledding.

Article continues below

Saint West, Reign Disick, birthday party, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Cake Time

Kim posts a photo of the boys' Monsters Inc. birthday cakes.

Saint West, Reign Disick, birthday party, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Monster Party

Members of the fam get their skate on during the bash.

Saint West, Reign Disick, birthday party, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Skate Time

It's a "Merry Monster Mash" for Reign and Saint!

Article continues below

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Saint West , Kanye West , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , VG , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.