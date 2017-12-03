Could Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard be any cuter?
On Saturday, the married couple enjoyed a fun night out at the Moonlight Rollerway roller-skating rink in Glendale, north of Los Angeles. The two were joined by a few friends, including Bell's former Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen. He played Dick Casablancas on the cult show, and also starred with Bell and Shepard in the star's comedy films Hit and Run and CHIPS.
"Tonight, @daxshepard rented a roller skating rink," the actress wrote on Instagram stories. "And I had one of the best nights of my life."
"Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway- not a single broken bone!" Bell added.
The actress posted several photos and videos from their night out, including a clip of her and Shepard skating and dancing together.
Bell and Shepard have been together since 2007 and married in 2013.
They are parents to daughter Lincoln, 4, and Delta, who will turn 3 later this month.