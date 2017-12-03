Taylor Swift 's Reputation makeover is in full swing as her onstage comeback continues, although when it comes to some looks, the "Old Taylor" may just be mostly "dead."

The singer showcased a past favorite styles while performing at the 99.7 NOW's Poptopia concert at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday; she wore a loose-fitting, long sleeve red, black and white plaid shirt over a mesh top, black shorts, paired with black lace-up boots.

Swift has showcased looser-fitting and less revealing looks since she returned to the spotlight late this summer to announce her new album Reputation and release a few singles from the record, such as "Look What You Made Me Do," an electro pop track about power and revenge. However, she's always had a thing for plaid; she knows it never goes out of style.

Check out her Reputation style over the past few months. Did someone say sssssnakes?