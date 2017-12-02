Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is sounding off on the triumphant return to Jersey Shore!
The reality star dished about the upcoming, yet-to-be filmed reunion in her recent podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, and talked about the most-talked-about caveat regarding the upcoming revival—the fact that Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola would not be returning.
Earlier this week, MTV announced that almost all of the original cast of Jersey Shore would be returning for an all new series called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which we assume to be a show about all of the Jersey Shore cast members going on vacation together with their families.
The network announced that the new series, which will air in 2018, will star original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Noticeably abent from the list of returnees was Giancola.
A source told E! News that Sammi isn't coming back because she did not want to film with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who was missing from the cast's road trip reunion on E! in August.
"She's happy in her current relationship and didn't want to be disrespectful of that," said the source.
Snooki said as much on her latest podcast, where she also revealed that the cast would be filming at the beginning of 2018.
Earlier this week, Snooki said to her fans, "Everyone's asking why Sammi's not doing it. You have to ask her that — I'm not gonna speak for her. But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn't want to jump back into that drama if it does happen."
The drama being referred to is likely her turbulent relationship with Ronnie.
The mother of two added, "And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn't want that anymore."
Snooki also revealed that despite the fact that Sammi hasn't signed on for the revival, she's still trying to work her magic to get her to come back.
"But at the same time, we're just like, it's gonna be different. We're all begging her to come back on the show. It's really up to her. Everyone pray that Sammi comes back, because I feel like she might change her mind," said Snooki.
She urged her co-star, "Sam, if you're listening, come to the show. Like, stop being—stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you."
