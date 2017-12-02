Britney Spears Gets Major Birthday Love from Boyfriend Sam Asghari

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Dec. 2, 2017 2:28 PM

Happy birthday, Brit-Brit!

Britney Spears' doting boyfriend Sam Asghari, who celebrated their one-year anniversary two weeks ago, hopped on Instagram on Saturday to share some love for his leading lady on her 36th birthday.

The actor posted an Instagram video to his birthday of his gal and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive."

The video shows Britney, blowing out birthday cupcakes in a room filled with rose petals, candles and romance. Looks like the "Lucky" singer is a lucky lady!

Sam can be overheard saying, "Happy birthday, baby!" 

Britney coos back to the camera, "Thank you!"

The singer posted the same video with the caption, "Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday."

????????

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

It looks like it's been quite the weekend for the pop star.

Last night, the birthday girl was wined, dined and twirled by her main man. 

The singer posted a fun-filled and festive video of her romantic pre-birthday date with her gentleman.

A source tells E! News, "She truly is indeed HAPPY with Sam."  

Check out the adorable duo's cutest moments...

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Slumber Party

YouTube

Love at First Sight

The 35-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 23, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped mid-November. Onscreen chemistry? Check!

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears, Snapchat

Snapchat

Her Special Someone

Spears wished her fans a very merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari. 

Britney Spears, Sam Ashgari

Instagram

Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Britney Spears Instagram

Instagram

Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Arun Nevader/Getty Images

No. 1 Fans

In March, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

Fitness Fanatics

Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

He Drives Her Crazy

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

All Dressed Up

The pair get close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

Jet-Setters

In June, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Britney Spears Instagram

Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

