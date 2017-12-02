One Direction may be on a break, but there are still ample opportunities for mini reunions!

On Friday, Liam PayneandNiall Horanreunited backstage at KIIS-FM's 2017 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, where they performed separately, joining a star-studded lineup that included the likes of Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato.

During his set, Payne gave Horan a shout-out, telling the crowd, "You guys already saw Niall. What a great set he had."

He also posted a pic of the two backstage on Instagram, writing, "@niallhoran good to see you bro."

"You too bud," Horan replied. "Great few days. See you at home."

Payne and Horan reunited publicly a couple of times this past summer, at the KIIS-FM's 2017 Wango Tango music festival in Los Angeles and in Indianapolis at the ZPL Birthday Bash, a concert hosted by local radio station WZPL-FM.